Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (NASDAQ: YSXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.68 in comparison to its previous close of 5.96, however, the company has experienced a 38.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-02-24 that GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YSX TECH. CO., LTD (the “Company” or “YSXT”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (NASDAQ: YSXT) Right Now?

The public float for YSXT is 8.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of YSXT was 40.65K shares.

YSXT’s Market Performance

YSXT’s stock has seen a 38.08% increase for the week, with a 38.66% rise in the past month and a 139.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for Ysx Tech Co.Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.98% for YSXT’s stock, with a 77.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YSXT Trading at 61.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares surge +41.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSXT rose by +38.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Ysx Tech Co.Ltd saw 80.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YSXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ysx Tech Co.Ltd stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.24.

Based on Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 35.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.