Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has gone up by 4.31% for the week, with a 19.32% rise in the past month and a -4.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.23% for XLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.25% for XLO’s stock, with a 5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XLO is 16.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XLO on May 29, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

XLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) has jumped by 6.60 compared to previous close of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that Updated Phase 2 data to be presented at ASCO for vilastobart, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced, anti-CTLA-4, in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) Advancing multiple masked T cell engager programs utilizing Xilio’s novel ATACR and SEECR formats, with first development candidates anticipated in second half of 2025 WALTHAM, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced pipeline progress and business updates and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLO reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for XLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to XLO, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

XLO Trading at 20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLO rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8200. In addition, Xilio Therapeutics Inc saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLO starting from Frankenfield Christopher James, who sale 6,954 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Jan 02 ’25. After this action, Frankenfield Christopher James now owns 12,421 shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,841 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Kevin M., the SVP, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING of Xilio Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,803 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02 ’25, which means that Brennan Kevin M. is holding 3,197 shares at $1,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.14 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xilio Therapeutics Inc stands at -4.43. The total capital return value is set at -1.01. Equity return is now at value -297.84, with -58.29 for asset returns.

Based on Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -56.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.