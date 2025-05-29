Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

XERS has 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XERS is 147.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on May 29, 2025 was 3.17M shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04relation to previous closing price of 4.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xeris Announces Details for Analyst & Investor Day.

XERS’s Market Performance

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has experienced a -5.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.39% rise in the past month, and a 26.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 31.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on November 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to XERS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 41.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Fairley Ricki Louise, who proposed sale 56,667 shares at the price of $4.90 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Fairley Ricki Louise now owns shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $277,668 using the latest closing price.

Hecht Beth, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $5.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Hecht Beth is holding 1,353,510 shares at $217,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -0.2. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -617.16, with -13.83 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -7.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -24.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.