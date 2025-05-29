Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, WYNN stock has gone down by -3.02%, with a monthly gain of 10.63% and a quarterly plunge of -0.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Wynn Resorts Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for WYNN’s stock, with a 5.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WYNN is 81.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.55M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.73 in comparison to its previous close of 92.54, however, the company has experienced a -3.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WYNN, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.93. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd saw 5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from FERTITTA TILMAN J, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $70.37 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, FERTITTA TILMAN J now owns 12,900,000 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd, valued at $21,110,500 using the latest closing price.

FERTITTA TILMAN J, the 10% Owner of Wynn Resorts Ltd, purchase 100,000 shares at $67.62 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07 ’25, which means that FERTITTA TILMAN J is holding 13,000,000 shares at $6,762,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.1.

Based on Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -33.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.