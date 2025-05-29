Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) has jumped by 0.49 compared to previous close of 239.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY ) Jefferies Public Technology Conference May 28, 2025 2:00 PM ET Company Participants Zane Rowe – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brent Thill – Jefferies Brent Thill Welcome back. We have Zane from Workday and Justin, who I invited on stage, but he doesn’t want to be near me.

Is It Worth Investing in Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is 133.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WDAY is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 12 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WDAY is 213.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On May 29, 2025, WDAY’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

WDAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Workday Inc (WDAY) has seen a -10.23% decrease in the past week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month, and a -7.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for WDAY’s stock, with a -4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $314 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WDAY, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

WDAY Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.05. In addition, Workday Inc saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from ESCHENBACH FAMILY TRUST, who proposed sale 9,375 shares at the price of $238.01 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, ESCHENBACH FAMILY TRUST now owns shares of Workday Inc, valued at $2,231,344 using the latest closing price.

SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, the Officer of Workday Inc, proposed sale 12,860 shares at $238.01 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that SAYAN CHAKRABORTY is holding shares at $3,060,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.94 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Workday Inc (WDAY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.