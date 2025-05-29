Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) is 18.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WSM is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WSM is 118.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. On May 29, 2025, WSM’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

WSM) stock’s latest price update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.39 in relation to its previous close of 166.83. However, the company has experienced a -4.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM’s stock has fallen by -4.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.85% and a quarterly drop of -17.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Williams-Sonoma, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $166 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSM, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

WSM Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.61. In addition, Williams-Sonoma, Inc saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from King David Randolph, who proposed sale 13,040 shares at the price of $166.83 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, King David Randolph now owns shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc, valued at $2,175,463 using the latest closing price.

Howie Jeffrey, the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Williams-Sonoma, Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $156.78 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Howie Jeffrey is holding 42,388 shares at $627,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma, Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.43. Equity return is now at value 51.10, with 21.65 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.