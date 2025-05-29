Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Stock Experiences -41.34% Monthly Change

The stock of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has seen a -46.54% decrease in the past week, with a -41.34% drop in the past month, and a -95.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.98% for WHLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.62% for WHLR’s stock, with a -99.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Right Now?

WHLR has 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WHLR is 0.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHLR on May 29, 2025 was 197.77K shares.

WHLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) has dropped by -9.47 compared to previous close of 5.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -46.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Discover why Zacks rates Wheeler Real Estate as “Neutral”, being the first on Wall Street to initiate coverage on the stock. Explore WHLR’s promising growth prospects and financial health amid market challenges.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHLR stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for WHLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $9 based on the research report published on February 20, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHLR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WHLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2018.

WHLR Trading at -68.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares surge +277.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHLR rose by +274.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.43. In addition, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc saw -99.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHLR starting from Stilwell Value LLC, who proposed sale 32,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Stilwell Value LLC now owns shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, valued at $128,000 using the latest closing price.

Stilwell Value LLC, the 10% Owner of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, proposed sale 19,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Stilwell Value LLC is holding shares at $570,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 4.42, with 0.41 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 55.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.