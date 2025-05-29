Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen a 3.84% increase in the past week, with a 5.00% gain in the past month, and a 22.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for WPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.41% for WPM’s stock, with a 28.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 63.24x. The 36-month beta value for WPM is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WPM is 453.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on May 29, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.76relation to previous closing price of 85.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $129 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

WPM Trading at 7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.53. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 53.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at 0.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 8.51, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 198.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 253.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 986.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 234.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.