What Recent Market Trends Mean for Toll Brothers Inc’s (TOL) Stock

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) has gone down by -0.32% for the week, with a 3.03% rise in the past month and a -7.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for TOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for TOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is above average at 7.73x. The 36-month beta value for TOL is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOL is 98.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on May 29, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

TOL stock's latest price update

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) has decreased by -3.47 when compared to last closing price of 107.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Ranch Gate Estates, an exclusive community nestled in North Scottsdale, Arizona. Only a few move-in ready homes with Toll Brothers Designer Appointed Features remain available for sale in the community.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $166. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TOL, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

TOL Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.67. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc saw -17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from SHAPIRO PAUL E, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $106.97 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, SHAPIRO PAUL E now owns 118,753 shares of Toll Brothers Inc, valued at $748,772 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO PAUL E, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc, proposed sale 7,000 shares at $108.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that SHAPIRO PAUL E is holding shares at $760,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 18.09, with 10.06 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.