What Recent Market Trends Mean for ServiceTitan Inc’s (TTAN) Stock

In the past week, TTAN stock has gone down by -8.99%, with a monthly decline of -3.37% and a quarterly surge of 23.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for ServiceTitan Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for TTAN’s stock, with a 10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TTAN is 30.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTAN on May 29, 2025 was 490.06K shares.

TTAN) stock’s latest price update

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.54 compared to its previous closing price of 123.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTitan, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2025 after market close on Thursday, June 5, 2025. In conjunction with this report, ServiceTitan will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fiscal first quarter financial results, as well as fiscal year 2026 outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTAN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TTAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTAN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TTAN, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

TTAN Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTAN fell by -8.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.25. In addition, ServiceTitan Inc saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTAN starting from O’Connor Michele, who sale 5,494 shares at the price of $94.65 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, O’Connor Michele now owns 89,302 shares of ServiceTitan Inc, valued at $520,007 using the latest closing price.

Sherry David, the Chief Financial Officer of ServiceTitan Inc, sale 10,175 shares at $94.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Sherry David is holding 325,409 shares at $963,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceTitan Inc stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.14.

Based on ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -141.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.