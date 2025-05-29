What Recent Market Trends Mean for Merus N.V’s (MRUS) Stock

In the past week, MRUS stock has gone up by 13.63%, with a monthly gain of 10.45% and a quarterly surge of 9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.76% for Merus N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.63% for MRUS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRUS is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRUS is 61.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.21% of that float. On May 29, 2025, MRUS’s average trading volume was 988.44K shares.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.56 in relation to its previous close of 50.80. However, the company has experienced a 13.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Merus N.V.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRUS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MRUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRUS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $84 based on the research report published on February 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRUS reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for MRUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MRUS, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

MRUS Trading at 15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS rose by +13.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.63. In addition, Merus N.V saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Shuman Harry, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $48.50 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Shuman Harry now owns 11,002 shares of Merus N.V, valued at $193,990 using the latest closing price.

Shuman Harry, the VP Controller, PAO of Merus N.V, sale 2,500 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’24, which means that Shuman Harry is holding 7,002 shares at $135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.5 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Merus N.V stands at -5.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -58.66, with -45.13 for asset returns.

Based on Merus N.V (MRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -134.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -269.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Merus N.V (MRUS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.