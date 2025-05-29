What Recent Market Trends Mean for HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s (HTCR) Stock

In the past week, HTCR stock has gone up by 34.95%, with a monthly gain of 25.83% and a quarterly plunge of -42.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for HeartCore Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.79% for HTCR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTCR is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HTCR is 5.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On May 29, 2025, HTCR’s average trading volume was 222.18K shares.

HTCR stock's latest price update

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 24.56 in relation to its previous close of 0.58. However, the company has experienced a 34.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago.

HTCR Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR rose by +29.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5841. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc saw -60.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTCR starting from Yasui Daishin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Yasui Daishin now owns 2,312,625 shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc, valued at $5,600 using the latest closing price.

Yasui Daishin, the 10% Owner of HeartCore Enterprises Inc, sale 869 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Yasui Daishin is holding 2,311,756 shares at $530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -111.94, with -19.88 for asset returns.

Based on HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.