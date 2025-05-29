Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) has surged by 0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 25.83, but the company has seen a -1.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Fighting Fires Together campaign raises awareness and helps address mental health challenges of wildland firefighting SEATTLE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) today announced an extension of their Fighting Fires Together campaign, a partnership that provides specialized mental health support for wildland firefighters and their families across the Pacific Northwest. Fighting Fires Together, now in its fourth year, addresses the often-overlooked mental health impacts of wildland firefighting in isolated, hazardous and highly stressful conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66x compared to its average ratio. WY has 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WY is 722.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on May 29, 2025 was 3.99M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY’s stock has seen a -1.22% decrease for the week, with a 1.25% rise in the past month and a -13.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Weyerhaeuser Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for WY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $31 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WY, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

WY Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.01. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from O’Rourke James Calvin, who purchase 7,800 shares at the price of $32.01 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, O’Rourke James Calvin now owns 17,672 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co, valued at $249,676 using the latest closing price.

Williams Kim, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Co, sale 12,000 shares at $30.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’24, which means that Williams Kim is holding 46,729 shares at $369,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 3.71, with 2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.