Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 152.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Welltower (WELL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) Right Now?

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WELL is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WELL is 653.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for WELL on May 29, 2025 was 3.20M shares.

WELL’s Market Performance

The stock of Welltower Inc (WELL) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a 1.78% rise in the past month, and a 0.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for WELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for WELL’s stock, with a 11.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WELL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WELL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WELL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $158 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WELL reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for WELL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to WELL, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

WELL Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WELL rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.21. In addition, Welltower Inc saw 20.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WELL starting from DeSalvo Karen B, who proposed sale 4,000 shares at the price of $151.35 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, DeSalvo Karen B now owns shares of Welltower Inc, valued at $605,410 using the latest closing price.

BACON KENNETH J, the Director of Welltower Inc, sale 2,200 shares at $130.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that BACON KENNETH J is holding 12,379 shares at $286,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Welltower Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.52, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Welltower Inc (WELL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Welltower Inc (WELL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.