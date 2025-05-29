WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, WEC stock has gone down by -2.11%, with a monthly decline of -2.99% and a quarterly plunge of -0.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for WEC Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for WEC’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) is above average at 20.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WEC is 318.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEC on May 29, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

WEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) has decreased by -2.10 when compared to last closing price of 107.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Investors interested in Utility – Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with DTE Energy (DTE) and WEC Energy Group (WEC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $108 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $93, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEC, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

WEC Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.96. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc saw 11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from Erickson Joshua M, who sale 2,155 shares at the price of $107.77 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Erickson Joshua M now owns 2,686 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc, valued at $232,242 using the latest closing price.

JOSHUA ERICKSON, the Officer of WEC Energy Group Inc, proposed sale 2,155 shares at $107.77 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that JOSHUA ERICKSON is holding shares at $232,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 12.96, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.