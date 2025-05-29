Waste Management, Inc (WM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.37 in comparison to its previous close of 238.03, however, the company has experienced a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Waste Management (WM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77x compared to its average ratio. WM has 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WM is 401.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on May 29, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

The stock of Waste Management, Inc (WM) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 3.52% rise in the past month, and a 3.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for WM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for WM’s stock, with a 8.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $277 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WM, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

WM Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.23. In addition, Waste Management, Inc saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Rankin Devina A, who sale 57,888 shares at the price of $237.36 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 83,934 shares of Waste Management, Inc, valued at $13,740,429 using the latest closing price.

Carrasco Rafael, the SVP of Enterprise Strategy of Waste Management, Inc, sale 674 shares at $236.81 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Carrasco Rafael is holding 16,542 shares at $159,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 34.01, with 6.93 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waste Management, Inc (WM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.