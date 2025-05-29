Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WRBY is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WRBY is 96.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRBY on May 29, 2025 was 3.00M shares.

WRBY) stock’s latest price update

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.48 in comparison to its previous close of 20.59, however, the company has experienced a -1.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-22 that Warby Parker co-founders and co-CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa discuss the company’s partnership with Google to develop smart glasses powered by AI.

WRBY’s Market Performance

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) has seen a -1.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 29.88% gain in the past month and a -15.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for WRBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.44% for WRBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRBY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WRBY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WRBY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRBY reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for WRBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to WRBY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

WRBY Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRBY fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Warby Parker Inc saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRBY starting from Moon Youngme E, who sale 33,073 shares at the price of $19.90 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Moon Youngme E now owns 53,869 shares of Warby Parker Inc, valued at $658,153 using the latest closing price.

Moon Youngme E, the Director of Warby Parker Inc, proposed sale 33,073 shares at $19.90 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Moon Youngme E is holding shares at $658,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warby Parker Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -4.25, with -2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Warby Parker Inc (WRBY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 539.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.