WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WANG & LEE Group Inc (NASDAQ: WLGS)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.83 in comparison to its previous close of 0.24, however, the company has experienced a -10.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that HONG KONG, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) (“W&L”, or the “Company”), Hong Kong-based construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, today announced that it received written notification on May 6, 2025, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it no longer complies with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE Group Inc (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WLGS is 5.19.

The public float for WLGS is 6.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 41.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLGS on May 29, 2025 was 11.96M shares.

WLGS’s Market Performance

WLGS stock saw an increase of -10.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.89% and a quarterly increase of -95.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.82% for WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for WLGS’s stock, with a -91.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLGS Trading at -64.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2199. In addition, WANG & LEE Group Inc saw -87.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE Group Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -53.52, with -24.79 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.