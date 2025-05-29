Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VUZI stock has gone up by 32.63%, with a monthly gain of 59.69% and a quarterly surge of 5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Vuzix Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.78% for VUZI’s stock, with a 40.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VUZI is 63.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.26% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of VUZI was 1.52M shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has jumped by 15.50 compared to previous close of 2.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 23, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VUZI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VUZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

VUZI Trading at 50.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +51.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +36.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw -20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.62 for the present operating margin

-1.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -13.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.21. Equity return is now at value -136.11, with -127.95 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -51.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -69.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.