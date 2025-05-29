Vivakor Inc (VIVK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.36 in comparison to its previous close of 0.73, however, the company has experienced a 2.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Margins and EBITDA Remained Strong Due to Performance of our Transportation Logistics Segment Dallas, TX, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation service, today announced financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (yoy): Revenue increased 133% to $37.3 million; Gross profit increased 345% to $4.8 million; Gross margin of 12.7%; Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.5 million; Total assets at $248.2 million; and Stockholders’ equity at $108.8 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIVK is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIVK is 19.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On May 29, 2025, VIVK’s average trading volume was 43.52K shares.

VIVK’s Market Performance

VIVK stock saw a decrease of 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Vivakor Inc (VIVK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for VIVK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.22% for the last 200 days.

VIVK Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7846. In addition, Vivakor Inc saw -34.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIVK starting from Ballengee James H., who purchase 15,139 shares at the price of $1.52 back on May 30 ’24. After this action, Ballengee James H. now owns 11,912,316 shares of Vivakor Inc, valued at $23,064 using the latest closing price.

Ballengee James H., the Chairman, President, & CEO of Vivakor Inc, purchase 12,612 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on May 31 ’24, which means that Ballengee James H. is holding 11,924,928 shares at $19,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivakor Inc stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -43.22, with -17.25 for asset returns.

Based on Vivakor Inc (VIVK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.