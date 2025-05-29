Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VRDN is 73.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRDN on May 29, 2025 was 904.20K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.09relation to previous closing price of 13.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced positive long-term durability data from the THRIVE phase 3 clinical trial of veligrotug (“veli”), an intravenously delivered anti-insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) antibody, in patients with active thyroid eye disease (TED). TED is an autoimmun.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly drop of -13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for VRDN’s stock, with a -24.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VRDN, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc saw -29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Beetham Thomas W., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $23.41 back on Sep 27 ’24. After this action, Beetham Thomas W. now owns 6,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, valued at $117,050 using the latest closing price.

Mahoney Stephen F., the President and CEO of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, purchase 21,400 shares at $23.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27 ’24, which means that Mahoney Stephen F. is holding 21,400 shares at $499,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1115.91 for the present operating margin

-18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc stands at -1020.92. The total capital return value is set at -0.54. Equity return is now at value -49.41, with -45.42 for asset returns.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -110.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -265.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3332.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.