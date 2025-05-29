Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) has decreased by -7.24 when compared to last closing price of 1.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-03-31 that H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX, a U.K.-based company focused on detecting immune responses and diagnosing viral diseases.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRAX is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VRAX is 4.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On May 29, 2025, VRAX’s average trading volume was 169.52K shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

The stock of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) has seen a -11.05% decrease in the past week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month, and a -43.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for VRAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.08% for VRAX’s stock, with a -49.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRAX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRAX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

VRAX Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0370. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd saw -56.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.58 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virax Biolabs Group Ltd stands at -77.53. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -87.87, with -79.92 for asset returns.

Based on Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -397.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -28.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.