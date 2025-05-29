Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 40.14. However, the company has seen a -2.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Viper closed on the dropdown transaction with Diamondback and expects 48,000 barrels per day in oil production going forward. This is over 60% higher than its Q4 2024 oil production. Viper’s share count went up by a bit over 50% since late 2024 as it essentially paid for the deals with shares (directly and through an equity offering).

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) is above average at 10.62x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VNOM is 129.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNOM on May 29, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM’s stock has seen a -2.47% decrease for the week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month and a -8.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for Viper Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for VNOM’s stock, with a -12.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $49 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNOM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

VNOM Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.00. In addition, Viper Energy Inc saw -16.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Inc stands at 0.44. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 7.62 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 794.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.