Vestis Corp (VSTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTS is 130.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of VSTS was 2.96M shares.

VSTS) stock’s latest price update

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.12. However, the company has seen a 2.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Vestis Corporation (“Vestis Corporation”) (NYSE:VSTS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On May 6, 2025, Vestis reported a significant drop in 2Q 2025 revenue results that missed analysts’ expectations.

VSTS’s Market Performance

Vestis Corp (VSTS) has experienced a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.60% drop in the past month, and a -51.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.43% for VSTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.45% for VSTS’s stock, with a -53.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VSTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VSTS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to VSTS, setting the target price at $13.40 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

VSTS Trading at -25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -32.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTS rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Vestis Corp saw -60.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTS starting from Meister Keith A., who purchase 377,277 shares at the price of $5.89 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 18,380,501 shares of Vestis Corp, valued at $2,222,162 using the latest closing price.

Meister Keith A., the Director of Vestis Corp, purchase 314,390 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that Meister Keith A. is holding 18,803,899 shares at $1,895,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestis Corp stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -2.73, with -0.81 for asset returns.

Based on Vestis Corp (VSTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 299.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vestis Corp (VSTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.