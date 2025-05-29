Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VERV is 65.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERV on May 29, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV)'s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 4.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VERV’s Market Performance

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has experienced a -8.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.00% drop in the past month, and a -32.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for VERV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.87% for VERV’s stock, with a -25.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to VERV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

VERV Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -22.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Kathiresan Sekar, who sale 9,822 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Kathiresan Sekar now owns 346,686 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $40,761 using the latest closing price.

Nickerson Joan, the Chief Administrative Officer of Verve Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,777 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Nickerson Joan is holding 17,420 shares at $11,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.5 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -34.26, with -26.89 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -221.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.