Veru Inc (VERU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that –Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study topline safety data shows that the enobosarm + semaglutide combination had a positive safety profile compared to semaglutide alone– –Based on Phase 2b QUALITY trial efficacy and safety data, enobosarm 3mg will advance as the proposed oral dose for the Phase 3 clinical program– — Enobosarm 3mg + semaglutide combination had the added benefit of fewer gastrointestinal side effects (Diarrhea, Nausea, and GERD) compared to semaglutide alone–

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VERU is also noteworthy at -0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VERU is 119.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.14% of that float. The average trading volume of VERU on May 29, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

The stock of Veru Inc (VERU) has seen a 6.49% increase in the past week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month, and a 1.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for VERU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.11% for VERU’s stock, with a -22.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to VERU, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

VERU Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5111. In addition, Veru Inc saw -19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Rankowitz Michael L, who purchase 95,279 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Rankowitz Michael L now owns 195,279 shares of Veru Inc, valued at $52,432 using the latest closing price.

Rankowitz Michael L, the Director of Veru Inc, purchase 54,721 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Rankowitz Michael L is holding 250,000 shares at $31,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -88.03, with -55.83 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -126.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -36.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Veru Inc (VERU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.