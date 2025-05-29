Vertex Inc (VERX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 39.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated remains a buy despite recent share price weakness, supported by its dominant cystic fibrosis franchise and robust late-stage pipeline. Alyftrek’s launch extends Vertex’s CF leadership, patent life, and addressable market, while Casgevy and Journavx add new growth avenues. VRTX valuation is justified by stable CF cash flows, a strong balance sheet, proven management, and a diversified pipeline with multiple near-term catalysts.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VERX is 63.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERX on May 29, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

VERX’s Market Performance

VERX stock saw an increase of 2.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.48% and a quarterly increase of -7.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Vertex Inc (VERX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for VERX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $54 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for VERX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

VERX Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.59. In addition, Vertex Inc saw -25.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from Leib Ryan J, who sale 5,755 shares at the price of $38.00 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Leib Ryan J now owns 0 shares of Vertex Inc, valued at $218,690 using the latest closing price.

DeStefano David, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Vertex Inc, sale 363,116 shares at $37.32 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that DeStefano David is holding 989,411 shares at $13,553,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -19.65, with -4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Inc (VERX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 102.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertex Inc (VERX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.