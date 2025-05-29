Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) has increased by 2.87 when compared to last closing price of 73.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences in June 2025:

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VRNA is 76.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNA on May 29, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

VRNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month, and a 13.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for VRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.82% for VRNA stock, with a simple moving average of 57.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

VRNA Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.15. In addition, Verona Pharma Plc ADR saw 63.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from DAVID ZACCARDELLI, who proposed sale 50,000 shares at the price of $75.06 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, DAVID ZACCARDELLI now owns shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, valued at $3,753,000 using the latest closing price.

MARK HAHN, the Officer of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, proposed sale 50,000 shares at $75.06 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that MARK HAHN is holding shares at $3,753,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.16 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma Plc ADR stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -72.73, with -40.26 for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -56.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -142.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.