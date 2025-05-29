Valvoline Inc’s (VVV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month, and a -7.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for VVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for VVV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) is 16.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVV is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VVV is 126.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. On May 29, 2025, VVV’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) has increased by 0.91 when compared to last closing price of 33.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that LEXINGTON, Ky., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, announced today that the company will be participating in two investor conferences in June 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $40 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VVV, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.36. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Flees Lori Ann, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $33.78 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Flees Lori Ann now owns 46,614 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $101,353 using the latest closing price.

O’Daniel Julie Marie, the Chief Legal Officer of Valvoline Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $37.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that O’Daniel Julie Marie is holding 15,305 shares at $224,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 174.55, with 10.33 for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 367.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.