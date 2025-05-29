US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has jumped by 0.01 compared to previous close of 77.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #USFoods–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced today the release of the company’s 2024 Sustainability Report. Within the comprehensive report, US Foods highlights progress across its sustainable product offerings, support for associates and communities, and initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. “Being a responsible company is an integral part of our strategy and plays a central role.

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.66x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for USFD is 229.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of USFD was 2.32M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD stock saw an increase of -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.81% and a quarterly increase of 9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for US Foods Holding Corp (USFD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.24% for USFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.04. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Locascio Dirk J., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Locascio Dirk J. now owns 115,077 shares of US Foods Holding Corp, valued at $1,125,000 using the latest closing price.

Locascio Dirk J., the Officer of US Foods Holding Corp, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Locascio Dirk J. is holding shares at $1,125,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 11.16, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.