Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.70 in comparison to its previous close of 75.26, however, the company has experienced a 21.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Urban Outfitters (URBN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) is 15.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for URBN is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for URBN is 56.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.35% of that float. On May 29, 2025, URBN’s average trading volume was 2.58M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stock saw an increase of 21.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.89% and a quarterly increase of 41.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.52% for URBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 56.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $78 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to URBN, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

URBN Trading at 38.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.02. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc saw 36.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Campbell Kotzman Kelly, who proposed sale 6,800 shares at the price of $75.10 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Campbell Kotzman Kelly now owns shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc, valued at $510,691 using the latest closing price.

CHERKEN HARRY S JR, the Director of Urban Outfitters, Inc, proposed sale 35,000 shares at $74.15 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that CHERKEN HARRY S JR is holding shares at $2,595,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 19.55, with 10.39 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 629.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.