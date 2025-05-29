Upwork Inc (UPWK) Stock Experiences 16.07% Monthly Change

In the past week, UPWK stock has gone down by -5.22%, with a monthly gain of 16.07% and a quarterly surge of 0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Upwork Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) is above average at 9.35x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UPWK is 119.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPWK on May 29, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.39 in relation to its previous close of 15.82. However, the company has experienced a -5.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Does Upwork (UPWK) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPWK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Upwork Inc saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Bottoms Dave, who sale 1,620 shares at the price of $16.41 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Bottoms Dave now owns 0 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $26,583 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sale 1,655 shares at $16.41 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 1,294 shares at $27,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 49.80, with 20.96 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.