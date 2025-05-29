Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.02x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for UNP is 595.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of UNP was 3.13M shares.

UNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) has plunged by -0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 224.35, but the company has seen a -2.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Pacific Railroad announced today its legendary steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014, will make two whistle-stops in Greeley, Colorado, this summer as part of a limited summer excursion. Big Boy will be accompanied by Union Pacific’s No. 1616 Lincoln Locomotive, the railroad’s newest commemorative locomotive, which honors Abraham Lincoln’s role in uniting the nation through rail and laying the foundation for America’s freight rail network. As part of this year’s.

UNP’s Market Performance

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) has experienced a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.50% rise in the past month, and a -9.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for UNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $259 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $244. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to UNP, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

UNP Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.37. In addition, Union Pacific Corp saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Richardson Craig V, who sale 6,495 shares at the price of $252.00 back on Jan 27 ’25. After this action, Richardson Craig V now owns 26,319 shares of Union Pacific Corp, valued at $1,636,740 using the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the PRESIDENT of Union Pacific Corp, sale 7,500 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24 ’25, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 64,960 shares at $1,875,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corp stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 42.47, with 9.92 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corp (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Union Pacific Corp (UNP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.