Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Diamondback Energy Inc’s (FANG) Stock

In the past week, FANG stock has gone up by 0.88%, with a monthly gain of 0.63% and a quarterly plunge of -11.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Diamondback Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of -16.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.41x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 12 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FANG is 187.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.67M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.90relation to previous closing price of 136.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that It is rare to find 9%+ yielding dividend growth stocks that would qualify as blue chips. However, today, Mr. Market is offering several of them. We share two that are attractive buys on the dip.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $165 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

FANG Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.73. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $142.69 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 120,645 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $1,426,903 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $142.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding shares at $1,426,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 14.26, with 7.93 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.