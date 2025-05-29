Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARQT) Stock

In the past week, ARQT stock has gone down by -6.41%, with a monthly decline of -6.54% and a quarterly surge of 2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARQT is 104.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.29% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ARQT was 2.40M shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.96relation to previous closing price of 14.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Once-daily ZORYVE foam provides powerful clearance and rapid itch relief from head to toe with no limitation on duration of use More than half of the nearly 9 million people in the United States with plaque psoriasis experience scalp involvement Healthcare providers and individuals with plaque psoriasis can now choose ZORYVE foam or cream to treat plaque psoriasis anywhere it appears on the body Fifth FDA approval for ZORYVE in less than three years Management will host an investor event with a key opinion leader on Monday, June 2 at 8:00 am ET/5:00 am PT WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZORYVE® (roflumilast) topical foam 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on December 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Matsuda Masaru, who proposed sale 1,800 shares at the price of $13.78 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Matsuda Masaru now owns shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $24,807 using the latest closing price.

Heron Patrick J, the Director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, purchase 2,520 shares at $13.66 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Heron Patrick J is holding 20,014 shares at $34,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.48. Equity return is now at value -70.58, with -31.54 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -109.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.