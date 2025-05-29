Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s (AMX) Stock

The stock of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has gone down by -1.14% for the week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month and a 19.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.96% for AMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for AMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMX is 3.06B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for AMX on May 29, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 17.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) is up +10% YTD in a rare rally as President Donald Trump’s back-and-forth tariff policies weigh on the US dollar. Stocks have begun to rebound amid a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China, but tariffs and inflation still threaten further volatility down the line. Geographical diversification is a great way to hedge against volatility while also complementing a well-balanced portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

AMX Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.28. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw 21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 8.54, with 1.77 for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 344.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.