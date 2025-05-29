Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Adma Biologics Inc’s (ADMA) Stock

The stock of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has seen a -4.55% decrease in the past week, with a -20.40% drop in the past month, and a 23.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for ADMA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) is 23.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADMA is 230.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. On May 29, 2025, ADMA’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 19.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that At current levels, GRFS scores over ADMA with cheaper valuation, a broad portfolio, and strong EPS growth estimates despite the latter’s robust Asceniv-driven momentum.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ADMA, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.08. In addition, Adma Biologics Inc saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Guiheen Lawrence P., who sale 7,779 shares at the price of $20.32 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Guiheen Lawrence P. now owns 114,830 shares of Adma Biologics Inc, valued at $158,069 using the latest closing price.

Guiheen Lawrence P., the Director of Adma Biologics Inc, sale 1,221 shares at $20.12 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Guiheen Lawrence P. is holding 114,830 shares at $24,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adma Biologics Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.33. Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 48.01 for asset returns.

Based on Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 147.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.