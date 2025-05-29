Understanding the 9.55% Volatility Levels of Therealreal Inc’s (REAL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, REAL stock has gone up by 0.94%, with a monthly decline of -12.56% and a quarterly plunge of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.55% for Therealreal Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Right Now?

REAL has 36-month beta value of 2.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for REAL is 90.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REAL on May 29, 2025 was 3.48M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.01 in relation to its previous close of 5.47. However, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 86% in The RealReal (REAL). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to REAL, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

REAL Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw -50.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Madan Gopal Ajay, who sale 51,425 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Madan Gopal Ajay now owns 1,275,773 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $299,376 using the latest closing price.

Madan Gopal Ajay, the Chief Financial Officer of Therealreal Inc, sale 102,386 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that Madan Gopal Ajay is holding 1,327,198 shares at $706,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Therealreal Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.32.

Based on Therealreal Inc (REAL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -64.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.