Understanding the 3.37% Volatility Levels of Guardant Health Inc’s (GH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen a -4.45% decrease in the past week, with a -20.42% drop in the past month, and a -11.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for GH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.60% for GH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GH is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GH is 117.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GH on May 29, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has dropped by -2.50 compared to previous close of 39.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced major new features for the Guardant 360® Liquid test that greatly expand its biomarker identification and cancer subtyping capabilities to help oncologists identify optimal treatment plans. The expanded applications are enabled through the multiomic profiling capabilities of the Guardant Infinity™ smart liquid biopsy platform and its AI learning engine, which analyzes la.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $55 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

GH Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.33. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 25.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Tariq Musa, who sale 116 shares at the price of $40.04 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Tariq Musa now owns 3,479 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $4,645 using the latest closing price.

Tariq Musa, the Director of Guardant Health Inc, proposed sale 116 shares at $40.04 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Tariq Musa is holding shares at $4,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.41. Equity return is now at value -4584.47, with -27.33 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -166.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -390.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.