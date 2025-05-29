Understanding the 3.01% Volatility Levels of Wesco International, Inc’s (WCC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Wesco International, Inc (WCC) has gone up by 0.47% for the week, with a 6.48% rise in the past month and a -4.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for WCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for WCC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC) is above average at 13.06x. The 36-month beta value for WCC is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WCC is 47.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of WCC on May 29, 2025 was 806.74K shares.

WCC) stock’s latest price update

Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC)’s stock price has increased by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 168.94. However, the company has seen a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that Examine Wesco International’s (WCC) international revenue patterns and their implications on Wall Street’s forecasts and the prospective trajectory of the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WCC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $550 based on the research report published on October 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCC reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for WCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 29th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WCC, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

WCC Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.41. In addition, Wesco International, Inc saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Kulasa Matthew S, who sale 278 shares at the price of $208.62 back on Nov 22 ’24. After this action, Kulasa Matthew S now owns 3,282 shares of Wesco International, Inc, valued at $57,996 using the latest closing price.

Wolf Christine Ann, the EVP & CHRO of Wesco International, Inc, sale 2,038 shares at $213.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that Wolf Christine Ann is holding 30,320 shares at $435,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wesco International, Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 14.38, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Wesco International, Inc (WCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.51 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Wesco International, Inc (WCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.