Understanding the 2.75% Volatility Levels of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s (TV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has gone down by -3.61% for the week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month and a 3.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TV is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TV is 442.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TV on May 29, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV)'s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 2.01. However, the company has seen a -3.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TV Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR saw 19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -7.49, with -3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.35 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.