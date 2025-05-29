Understanding the 2.11% Volatility Levels of REX American Resources Corp’s (REX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of REX American Resources Corp (REX) has gone down by -5.83% for the week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month and a 1.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for REX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.95% for REX’s stock, with a -5.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) is above average at 12.42x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REX is 14.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REX on May 29, 2025 was 133.27K shares.

The stock of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) has decreased by -6.07 when compared to last closing price of 42.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-05-28 that REX Financial launched a single-stock exchange-traded fund tied to Nvidia, the powerhouse chipmaker that has dominated stock market returns over the last two years, on Wednesday morning, hours ahead of the release of Nvidia’s earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of REX

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REX reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $67.50. The rating they have provided for REX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2016.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to REX, setting the target price at $67.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

REX Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REX fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.28. In addition, REX American Resources Corp saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for REX American Resources Corp stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 10.68, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on REX American Resources Corp (REX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 86.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, REX American Resources Corp (REX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.