Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has decreased by -2.97 when compared to last closing price of 3.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16x compared to its average ratio. UGP has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume of UGP on May 29, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a -8.70% drop in the past month, and a 4.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for UGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for UGP’s stock, with a -10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.20 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UGP Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 14.87, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.