UGI Corp (UGI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, UGI stock has gone down by -1.17%, with a monthly gain of 8.97% and a quarterly surge of 7.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for UGI Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for UGI’s stock, with a 23.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UGI is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UGI is 214.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on May 29, 2025 was 2.14M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 36.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that VALLEY FORGE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiaries, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (“AmeriGas Partners”) and AmeriGas Finance Corp., (together with AmeriGas Partners, the “Offerors”) have received, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 27, 2025 (the “Expiration Time”), tenders from holders of $553,275,000 in aggregate principal amount (excluding tenders through guaranteed delivery procedures), representing approximately 83.3%, of the Offerors’ 5.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UGI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

UGI Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.76. In addition, UGI Corp saw 26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Sharp Michael, who purchase 4,806 shares at the price of $33.30 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, Sharp Michael now owns 4,806 shares of UGI Corp, valued at $160,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corp (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UGI Corp (UGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.