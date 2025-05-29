UDR Inc (UDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.54relation to previous closing price of 40.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-01 that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Trent Trujillo – Vice President of Investor Relations Tom Toomey – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lacy – Chief Operating Officer Joe Fisher – President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer Andrew Cantor – Senior Vice President, Investments Conference Call Participants Nick Joseph – Citibank Ami Probandt – UBS Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Cooper Clark – Wells Fargo Jana Galan – Bank of America John Kim – BMO Capital Markets Rich Anderson – Wedbush Securities Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho Alexander Goldfarb – Piper Sandler Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley Julien Blouin – Goldman Sachs Ann Chan – Green Street Alex Kim – Zelman & Associates Operator Greetings, and welcome to UDR’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) is above average at 114.47x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UDR is 329.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UDR on May 29, 2025 was 2.31M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stock saw a decrease of 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for UDR Inc (UDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for UDR’s stock, with a -5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $46 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to UDR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

UDR Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.76. In addition, UDR Inc saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $42.75 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 824,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $1,068,750 using the latest closing price.

TOOMEY THOMAS W, the Officer of UDR Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $42.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that TOOMEY THOMAS W is holding shares at $1,067,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.12 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 978.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UDR Inc (UDR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.