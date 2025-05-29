Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TWLO is 144.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWLO on May 29, 2025 was 2.66M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 116.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Khozema Shipchandler will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 6:40 a.m. (PT) / 9:40 a.m. (ET). A live webcast and replay will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website at investors.twilio.com. Disclos.

TWLO’s Market Performance

Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.20% rise in the past month, and a -1.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.35% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 23.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $99 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TWLO, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at 17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +22.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.81. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 2,156 shares at the price of $115.86 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 164,084 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $249,794 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -0.39, with -0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 165.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.