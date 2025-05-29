TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has surged by 1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 14.33, but the company has seen a -0.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that New Report Suggests an Increased Interest in International Travel Among US Travelers and Gen Z NEEDHAM, Mass., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, predicts a busy travel season according to the brand’s annual Summer Travel Index, released today, with 63% indicating excitement for the upcoming travel season.

Is It Worth Investing in TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Right Now?

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TRIP is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for TRIP is 109.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.79% of that float. The average trading volume for TRIP on May 29, 2025 was 2.92M shares.

TRIP’s Market Performance

TRIP stock saw an increase of -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.73% and a quarterly increase of -2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for TRIP’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIP

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRIP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TRIP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRIP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TRIP Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIP fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, TripAdvisor Inc saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRIP starting from Ambeskovic Almir, who sale 16,643 shares at the price of $15.33 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Ambeskovic Almir now owns 15,931 shares of TripAdvisor Inc, valued at $255,065 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TripAdvisor Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.91, with 1.82 for asset returns.

Based on TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 218.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.