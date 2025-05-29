Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ)’s stock price has dropped by -5.97 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) (“Trilogy Metals”, “Trilogy” or “the Company”) has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated May 27, 2025 (the “Distribution Agreement”) with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the “Canadian Agents”) and BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the “U.S. Agents” and together with the Canadian Agents, the “Agents”) for an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”). The Distribution Agreement will allow the Company to distribute up to US$25 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars) of common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) under the ATM Program.

Is It Worth Investing in Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMQ is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TMQ is 99.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On May 29, 2025, TMQ’s average trading volume was 622.58K shares.

TMQ’s Market Performance

TMQ stock saw a decrease of -3.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.24% for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.23% for TMQ’s stock, with a 16.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMQ Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMQ fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4355. In addition, Trilogy Metals Inc saw 8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMQ starting from Sanders Elaine, who sale 152,259 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 03 ’24. After this action, Sanders Elaine now owns 2,650,848 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc, valued at $76,130 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Elaine, the VP & CFO of Trilogy Metals Inc, sale 94,287 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’24, which means that Sanders Elaine is holding 2,556,561 shares at $47,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMQ

The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -6.43, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.