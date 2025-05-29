TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 46.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRU is 193.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On May 29, 2025, TRU’s average trading volume was 2.25M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has increased by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 82.67. However, the company has seen a -4.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Key findings from TransUnion report: New-to-credit Canadians led to greater credit participation, accounting for $2.6 billion in new credit balances in Q1 2025 Subprime consumers are almost twice as likely to go delinquent within 12 months of opening new credit cards, compared to their pre-pandemic cohorts Growing concerns around Canadian consumers experiencing economic strain TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first quarter of 2025 saw mixed outcomes in the Canadian credit market, according to TransUnion’s Q1 2025 Credit Industry Insights Report (CIIR). Growth was fuelled by increased borrowing from young Canadians and newcomers.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has fallen by -4.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.33% and a quarterly drop of -9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for TRU’s stock, with a -8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $84 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 10th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRU, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

TRU Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.80. In addition, TransUnion saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $82.96 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, CHAOUKI STEVEN M now owns 76,393 shares of TransUnion, valued at $82,960 using the latest closing price.

Martin Timothy J, the Officer of TransUnion, proposed sale 2,500 shares at $82.96 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Martin Timothy J is holding shares at $207,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 8.68, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransUnion (TRU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.