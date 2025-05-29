Trading Update: Sagtec Global Ltd (SAGT) Stock Endures 10.84% Monthly Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.84% for SAGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.81% for SAGT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagtec Global Ltd (NASDAQ: SAGT) Right Now?

Sagtec Global Ltd (NASDAQ: SAGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.46x.

The public float for SAGT is 3.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of SAGT was 113.17K shares.

Sagtec Global Ltd (NASDAQ: SAGT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.46 in relation to its previous close of 3.09. However, the company has experienced a -9.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable software solutions, today announced that it has signed a term sheet for the proposed acquisition of Smart Bridge Technology Limited (“Smart Bridge”), a fast-growing agentic AI software Company. Under the terms of the proposal, Sagtec intends to acquire Smart Bridge at approximately 10 times the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio for consideration of US$17.6 million, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.

SAGT Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGT fell by -11.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Sagtec Global Ltd saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sagtec Global Ltd stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.45. Equity return is now at value 52.11, with 28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sagtec Global Ltd (SAGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sagtec Global Ltd (SAGT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.